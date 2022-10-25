Can We Backup WhatsApp Messages After Longest Outage Ever

Oct 25, 2022, 15:55 IST
WhatsApp went down for users across many parts of the globe for nearly two hours. There was a server error and users were unable to either make calls or send messages. This is the longest outage ever. The problem was reported at around 12:10 pm and it was restored by 2:15 pm. More than 2 billion users depend on the messaging platform for communication and payments.

WhatsApp also issued a statement saying that it was working on bringing it back up. WhatsApp said that, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

When WhatsApp was down, the hashtag, #WhatsAppDown trended on Twitter and other social media platforms. Here are some tweets from Twitter.


