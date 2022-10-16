Can I Hide Instagram Likes and Views?

Nowadays, most of the people are using Instagram, right! Yes... Some posts get good reach whereas few others won't get good views. You are the one who want to hide likes and view counts on the Instagram posts? It is very simple. Click on the three line menu on the top right of the Instagram page and choose the settings option. Then go to "Privacy Section" and tap on posts. Then you will find 'Hide Like and View Counts'. Turn it on and thereby you will not be able to see the number of likes or views on posts by other people.

One more interesting news is that users can also have the facility to choose whether others can see the number of likes and views on their Instagram posts. If you want to hide the likes and views on an Instagram post then just click on the 'Advanced settings' at the bottom before sharing the post and click on 'Hide like and view counts on this post'.

Another feature that Instagram has is that users can hide the number of likes and views for a post that has been already shared. Just open the post for which you want to hide the likes and counts, then click on the three dot menu present on the top right of the post and select the 'Hide like count'.