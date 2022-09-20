Can I Edit My WhatsApp Messages?

Meta-owned texting app Whatsapp is one of the best apps for any kind of communication. Whatsapp always stays up to date for its users and introduces new features and options based on user requirements.

Recently, WhatsApp beta introduced a new feature that lets users sort messages by date and hide their online status. Now, a report by WABetaInfo suggests that the messaging platform might soon allow users to edit sent messages.

Rumour also has it that users might be able to edit messages for a certain time period. It looks like the ability to edit sent messages is still under development.

As part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.12 update, the edit message functionality is not available to beta testers right now.

While these are rumours doing rounds on social media, there is no official clarification from the meta about the update as yet.