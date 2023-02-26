Call of Duty Warzone on iOS Devices, Deets Inside

'Call of Duty: Warzone,' the popular battle royale shooter game produced by Activision Blizzard, will soon be available for iPhone and iPad users.

The game's official homepage is now available on the iOS App Store, but it is not yet ready for download. Users may pre-order the game ahead of its May 15 release date, as per 9to5Mac. The popular 'Call of Duty' franchise's 'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free-to-play battle royale game. It is presently available for Windows Computers, the PlayStation 3, and the Xbox 360.

Activision Blizzard stated last year that 'Call of Duty: Warzone' will be heading to mobile devices. At the time, the company stated that it will create a new "AAA mobile experience" for gamers on the move.

The game was designed natively for mobile devices using "cutting-edge technology." "Powered by new Call of Duty 2.0 technology, players in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile may share social elements such as friends and chat channels, XP, weapon inventories, load-outs, and even the Battle Pass across platforms for a truly connected Call of Duty experience," the company added.

Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS is "fully portable and entirely customisable," says the game's App Store page.