Buy Apple iPhone 12 At A Cheap Price in Republic Day Sale: Check Discount Rate, Best Offer

People generally wait for sale to buy some of the expensive things because during that time, they will get their desired item for a lower price. Now, very soon we are going to see Republic Day Sale. And my dear iPhone lovers, here is a crazy offer for you.

As a part of the Republic Day sale, Apple's iPhone 12 series will be available for a lower price. The price of iPhone 12 is Rs 61,900 whereas the iPhone 12 mini's will be at Rs. 48,900. During the Republic Day sale, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone XR and iPhone SE will get an extra discount of Rs 3,000 on their costs, and the deal will only be valid until 26 January.

This price includes bank deals, cashback and further discount in exchange for an older phone. If you want to check the new offers, just login to IndiaiStore website.

First, on the iPhone 12 series, there is a cashback offer worth Rs 6000 for customers of HDFC Bank. A cashback of Rs 5,000 is on the prices of iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE. This offer can be availed by those who have credit cards and debit cards of HDFC Bank.

In addition, if anyone wishes to swap an older smartphone for the latest iPhone 12 series, they will receive a Rs 9,000 discount along with an additional Rs 3,000 cashback and this offer applies for iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE. Depending upon the phone you are exchanging, the discount will be given.

The cost of iPhone 12 is Rs 61,900 under these terms and conditions, while the price of iPhone 12 is Rs. 48,900. During the sale, iPhone 12 mini gets an extra discount of Rs 3,000. The regular price of iPhone 12 is Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 12 mini is Rs 69,900.