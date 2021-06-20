Bravia XR A80J OLED TV Features, Price in India

Sony has launched its Bravia XR A80J OLED TV in India. The 65-inch model comes with an OLED panel, Cognitive Processor XR for an immersive viewing experience and many other smart features. The cost of the new 65-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED is Rs. 2,99,990 and is available across Sony Centres. New models under the series - including a 77-inch variant and 55-inch model will be introduced by Sony soon.

The 65-inch model is equipped with Sony’s Bravia XR processor, XR OLED Contrast and XR Triluminous Pro for optimum 3D colour depth and texture. It also sports XR Motion Clarity technology to minimise blur in high-speed scenes.

The smart TV has XR sound positioning with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling and even supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It supports Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. The Smart TV is HDMI 2.1 compatible, including 4K 120fps, VRR and ALLM.