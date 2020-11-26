Black Friday Sale: Best Discounts And Offers By Xiaomi For Redmi Note 9Pro, Mi Band 4

Xiaomi is back again. This popular electronics brand that had hosted many festive sales earlier, has now come out with the latest Black Friday sale. The sale period is from Thursday (26 Nov) to Sunday (29 Nov). Most of the Xiaomi products will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi-store at an extreme discounted rate.

This sale includes some of the best Xiaomi products at an amazing prize. Redmi Note 8, MI Band 4 and even Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are part of the sale. Take a look at the following list to see which products will be available on sale.

(This list includes the name of the Xiaomi products on sale, Original prize and sale price. It also includes the discount that you will be getting on purchase of any of these products.)

PRODUCT NAME ORIGINAL PRICE (in Rupees) SALE PRICE (in Rupees) DISCOUNT Redmi Note 9 Pro (4/128GB variant) 17,999 14,999 3,000 Redmi 9i (4/128GB variant) 8,999 10,999 2,000 Redmi 9 Prime 13,999 10,999 3,000 Redmi 8A Dual (Base Model) 9,999 6,999 3,000 Redmi Note 8 (4/64GB variant) 12,999 8,999 4,000 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 5,499 2,999 2,500 Mi Band 4 2,499 1,999 500

Apart from the above list, Xiaomi is also offering Redmi Power Bank for 699, Redmi Earbuds 2C for 1,299 and Redmi Earbuds S for 1,699. Check out Xiaomi’s website for more information and take advantage of this Black Friday sale.