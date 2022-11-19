BJP and AAP Trade Barbs Over Viral Video of Delhi Minister Getting Massage in Jail

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a video of its jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in his prison cell started doing rounds on social media. The BJP slammed the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his silence on the purported video clips being shared on social media.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the ‘VVIP culture in jail is dangerous for democracy. He alleged that AAP gives shelter to the most corrupt people in it and said AAP has become ‘Spa and Massage Party’.

#BJP shares the video of #SatyendraJain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/xhgjUdsu1t — United News of India (@uniindianews) November 19, 2022

“Where is Kejriwal now ... Why is he mum over Jain' s video. It clearly showed that there is violation of the jail manual,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s lawyers said the jailed minister has approached a court in Delhi and sought contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage of him receiving massage inside Tihar Jail to the media.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in charge of the Prison department, came to the rescue of Jain and claimed the jailed AAP leader had a spinal injury and therefore he needed physiotherapy sessions. He accused the BJP of indulging in ‘cheap’ politics on Jain’s health issues. Sisodia said BJP is frustrated as it is ‘losing the MCD and Gujarat polls’ and hence resorting to such ‘theatrics’.

मुद्दों की राजनीति पर AAP से हार गई तो इस क़िस्म की नीचता पर उतर गयी दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी BJP pic.twitter.com/SUq0mnATxM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 19, 2022

