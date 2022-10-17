Beware! Clones of WhatsApp Stealing Your Personal Data, Fake App Alert

Virus Alert: Do Not Download Malicious Yo WhatsApp or WhatsApp Plus

WhatsApp is a go-to messaging app for many mobile phone users worldwide. According to Statista, WhatsApp has around two billion monthly active users globally.

Due to WhatsApp's enormous popularity, hackers can easily mislead users to a modded version (Mod APK) of the instant messaging app in order to gain access to their chats, send spam texts, and eventually steal money from their digital wallets or online banking apps. According to The Independent, an unauthorised WhatsApp app by the name of Yo WhatsApp is found to be stealing access keys. The malicious app was previously promoted in other Android apps like Snaptube, which enables users to save YouTube videos.

The cybersecurity company Kaspersky claimed that the suspected app is allegedly compromising user’s privacy and data and is found to be delivering users' WhatsApp access keys to a remote server. With this critical information, attackers might have access to WhatsApp users' conversations and they will be able to gather information for spoofing or other hacks like phishing attacks. In addition to this, the hackers may "install premium subscriptions without the user's awareness” on users apps.

As per the Vidmate app, a clone of Yo WhatsApp with the moniker "WhatsApp Plus" is also gaining popularity among Android users. Users of Vidmate can also download videos from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Kaspersky reports say "Cybercriminals are increasingly disseminating harmful programs utilising the strength of trusted software. “ This means that consumers may still become victims of them even if they use well-known apps and official installation sources.