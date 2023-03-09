Beta Version of WhatsApp's New Feature Push Name Within Chat List

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is launching a new feature called "Push name within the chat list" for iOS beta. When a message from an unknown group member is received, beta testers will now display push names in the chat list rather than just phone numbers. Users won't need to save the number as a new contact because of this feature, which will make it simpler for them to identify the unknown contact. It will be helpful to the user who is a huge group where it is hard to find out contact names for unknown numbers.

According to the report, this feature is presently accessible to a small number of beta testers who download the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app. It is expected to become available to more users over the next few days. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the messaging service was developing a new feature for the iOS beta that would let users to choose an expiry date for groups. When this feature is available, users will be able to select from a variety of expiry choices, including one day, one week, and a custom date.