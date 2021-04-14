Best Phones To Buy Under 30K In India Right Now

Apr 14, 2021, 16:51 IST
If you are looking to buy a new phone but have to manage on a budget, don’t worry! We will help you. Here is out list of some budget-friendly phones which are most popular in the market for their look, features, battery backup and of course their price. Here's a look at some most sold phones, key specifications and their price 

    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Key Specifications:

Price: Rs 37,999

Display: 6.67-inch

Camera: Front camera: 20 MP Back camera: 108Mp + 13MP+5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Vivo X60

Key Specifications:

Price: 37,990

Display: 6.56 inches

Camera: Back camera: 48Mp+13MP+13 Mp Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4300mAh

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 128Gb

Operating System: Android 11

OnePlus 9R

Key Specifications:

Price: 49,999

Display: 6.55 inches

Camera: Rear camera: 48Mp+50MP+2 Mp Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 128Gb

Operating System: Android 11

Oppo reno 5 Pro

Key Specifications:

Price: 35,990

Display: 6.55 inches

Camera: Rear camera: 64Mp+8MP+2 Mp + 2MP Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4350mAh

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 128Gb

Operating System: Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A72

Key Specifications:

Price: 34,999

Display: 6.70 inches

Camera: Rear camera: 64Mp+12MP+8 Mp + 5MP Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 128Gb

Operating System: Android 11

Realme X50 Pro

Key Specifications:

Price: 35,990

Display: 6.44 inches

Camera: Rear camera: 64Mp+12MP+8 Mp + 2MP Front Camera: 32MP +8MP

Battery: 4200mAh

Ram: 6GB

Storage: 128Gb

Operating System: Android 10

