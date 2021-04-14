Best Phones To Buy Under 30K In India Right Now
If you are looking to buy a new phone but have to manage on a budget, don’t worry! We will help you. Here is out list of some budget-friendly phones which are most popular in the market for their look, features, battery backup and of course their price. Here's a look at some most sold phones, key specifications and their price
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Key Specifications:
Price: Rs 37,999
Display: 6.67-inch
Camera: Front camera: 20 MP Back camera: 108Mp + 13MP+5MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Vivo X60
Key Specifications:
Price: 37,990
Display: 6.56 inches
Camera: Back camera: 48Mp+13MP+13 Mp Front Camera: 32MP
Battery: 4300mAh
Ram: 8GB
Storage: 128Gb
Operating System: Android 11
OnePlus 9R
Key Specifications:
Price: 49,999
Display: 6.55 inches
Camera: Rear camera: 48Mp+50MP+2 Mp Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 4500mAh
Ram: 8GB
Storage: 128Gb
Operating System: Android 11
Oppo reno 5 Pro
Key Specifications:
Price: 35,990
Display: 6.55 inches
Camera: Rear camera: 64Mp+8MP+2 Mp + 2MP Front Camera: 32MP
Battery: 4350mAh
Ram: 8GB
Storage: 128Gb
Operating System: Android 11
Samsung Galaxy A72
Key Specifications:
Price: 34,999
Display: 6.70 inches
Camera: Rear camera: 64Mp+12MP+8 Mp + 5MP Front Camera: 32MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Ram: 8GB
Storage: 128Gb
Operating System: Android 11
Realme X50 Pro
Key Specifications:
Price: 35,990
Display: 6.44 inches
Camera: Rear camera: 64Mp+12MP+8 Mp + 2MP Front Camera: 32MP +8MP
Battery: 4200mAh
Ram: 6GB
Storage: 128Gb
Operating System: Android 10