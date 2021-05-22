Best Jio Recharge Plans to Suit Your Budget

As everybody is staying at home because of the Corona lockdown, mobile data users have skyrocketed. Now, you can get more data at a cheaper price if you recharge with one of the Jio data plans.

For those who are working from home during the lockdown, Jio data offers are extremely useful. The following are the specifics of the plans.

JIO Rs. 151 Plan: The Rs. 151 Data Plan became the Best Plan for students and work from home employees. This package includes 30 GB of data for a period of up to 30 days.

JIO Rs. 11 Plan: If you complete the day pack you can recharge with Rs 11 and get 1GB of data

JIO Rs. 21 Plan: If you recharge with this plan, you will get 2 GB of data

Jio Rs. 51 Plan: Jio customers can avail this Rs 51 and get 6GB of data

Jio Rs, 101 Plan: There is a chance of getting 12GB of data if you recharge with 101.

Jio Rs. 201 Plan: Users can get 40GB with 30 days validity.

Jio Rs. 251 Plan: This plan is best for those who use a lot of data on a regular basis. You will get 50 GB of data with 30 days validity