Bengaluru Auto Drivers Cancel Ola, Uber Booking, Launch Own App

Bengaluru: They say out of adversity comes opportunity. This seems to be the driving force between the auto-drivers in Karnataka who are working on creating their own platform.

Fed up with the overcharging commission by app-based auto rickshaw aggregators like Ola and Uber and high fuel costs, the auto-drivers have announced that their new app “Namma Yatri” will be launched on November 1. The Uber/Ola like booking app is a partnership between Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), and Beckn Foundation, which is backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Even before the formal launch, the Namma Yatri app has clocked from less than 1,000 to 10,000 installs in over a week. The app is now in the testing phase. The Namma Yatri app aims to disrupt the monopolies and democratise the ride-hailing sector. The fares in this app will be aligned with the state government notified rates.

ARDU claims the rides on Namma Yatri app will be cheaper as the passengers and drivers have removed the middleman. However, the drivers can request an additional Rs 10, Rs 20 or Rs 30 on a booking to compensate for ‘dead mileage’ — the distance they drive to reach a passenger’s starting point.

