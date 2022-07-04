BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA CROSSES 100 MILLION REGISTERED USERS

New Delhi: KRAFTON, Inc. today announced a new milestone with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) having surpassed 100 million registered users! As the country’s most popular battle royale game, BGMI offers the widest variety of maps, modes, and innumerable in-game collaborations and events to bring the best experience to its players. BGMI completes one year of being the most loved game in India.

Over the last year, BGMI has supported a robust Esports ecosystem in the country with India-centric events and content. Year-on-year, BGMI has seen more interactive tournaments, larger prize pools, and more opportunities for aspiring gamers to gain exposure and make their mark on the industry. With a long-term vision of fostering the ecosystem, KRAFTON, Inc. has planned even larger tournaments for BGMI this year with the prize pool for the recently concluded BMPS (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE PRO SERIES) SEASON 1 being set at INR 2 crore, the largest in Indian esports history.

KRAFTON launched a first-of-its kind ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign in November 2021 to promote safer and responsible gaming habits and build awareness amongst players to cultivate safer and healthy gaming habits.

“BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian themed collaborations, and celebrated India centric events with the community with a goal in curating a gameplay unique to our Indian users,” said Changhan Kim, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. during his visit to India as BGMI gears up to celebrate its first anniversary. He further added, “India is an important market for KRAFTON. We are positive about the opportunities in the country and are committed to create a robust gaming ecosystem. Our focus is pivoted towards constantly elevating the mobile gaming experience for our growing community and invest in the flourishing start-up landscape here”

In its dedication towards building a robust esports environment, KRAFTON, Inc. has also broadened the horizon when it comes to the format of BGMI’s tournaments. 2022 will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of INR 6 crores while giving players across India a platform to showcase their skills.

Speaking on the milestone, Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON, Inc. said, “We are extremely thrilled to have reached this landmark in the very first year of BGMI and thank our gamers for this achievement. BGMI has been in sync with the gaming community’s needs every step of the way with new and challenging gameplay, festive updates, and exciting themes from coveted IPs. We have consistently worked towards bringing in localized content, offerings, and understanding the nuances that have driven BGMI to become the preferred game in India. We look forward to bringing new and exciting experiences to the community and supporting holistic growth for the Esports ecosystem in India.”

In the last year, KRAFTON, Inc. invested nearly 100 million USD to improve India’s local video game, Esports, and entertainment startups to build a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem.