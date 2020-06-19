HYDERABAD: Bajaj Auto Limited company on Thursday launched a BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant in the Indian market and the price of this bike is Rs 79,091.

This Pulsar 125 split seat variant has a two-seat unit unlike the single-seat disc brake Pulsar 125 which is priced at Rs 75,462.

This latest launched variant of the bike is just Rs 4,000 costlier than single-seat disc brake Pulsar 125. Split seat Pulsar 125 has a few cosmetic changes like a belly pan and the split grab rails.

Along with the visual difference, this Pulsar 125 split seat mechanically doesn't have any difference with the Pulsar 125 disc brake.Pulsar 125 split seat variant powered by the same 124.4cc single-cylinder BS6 engine.

This Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant will be available in three different colours like Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver and Black Red colour.

This bike will have a standard front disc brake but the single-seat disc brake Pulsar 125

Bajaj Auto company had introduced the Pulsar 125 in August 2019, and sold over one lakh bikes just withing the first six months of its launch, said Manager.

This new bike from the Pulsar aims to attract premium commuter segment customers with sportier designs.

When compared with other bikes the Pulsar 125 split seat goes up against the Hero Glamour 125 and Honda SP 125.

This bike comes with a 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin spark 124.4cc engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine of this bike is air-cooled and fuel-injected can come back with kick-start or self-start options.

The motor of new split seat BS6 Pulsar 125 variant bike is tuned to produce a maximum power of 11.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.8Nm at 6,500rpm.