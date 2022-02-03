ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED Laptop Configuration, Price in India

ASUS unveiled the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302), a high-end business-class laptop, in India on Wednesday, with a starting price of Rs 1,39,000. This laptop has many amazing features with some common ones.

The laptop has a 360-degree convertible design factor and a Full-HD Anti-glare HDR OLED touch display panel for professional viewing. According to the company, the new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) laptop is designed for business success in style, with a precision-crafted and minimalist chassis that pushes the limits of lightness with quality magnesium-aluminum construction.

It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, has Iris Xe graphics, and Thunderbolt 4. Also Dual M.2 SSDs with RAID functionalities. The laptop has a built-in fingerprint sensor and a TPM 2.0 chip.

ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED will protect your data and privacy. It is good for businesses. The laptop also includes full-size I/O ports as on an ultra-thin class slimline device, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, support for triple 4K display output, rapid charging, as well as full-size USB Type-A and HDMI outputs.