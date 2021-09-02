Apple Watch Series 7 Launch Postponed, Check New Launch Date, Price, Specifications

The tech giant Apple was expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in mid-September. As per the reports, the company is also planning to launch Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 as well as the new iPad Mini. However, a new report stated that the Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed due to its complicated design.

Though the manufacturers of the Apple Watch 7 started small-scale production, it encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance. As per Nikkei Asia, the disappointing production quality is due to the complexity of the design that is different from other generations of the watch. The price of the product will only be decided after its production gets completed.

It is learned that the upcoming watch Series 7 will feature 41 mm and also 45 mm case sizes, smaller bezels, and a flat-edged design allowing a slightly bigger display. It may also feature a smaller ‘S7’ chip to provide more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built by Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturization.

The tech giant is also planning to introduce a lamination technique reducing the gap between the display and the cover glass. Experts think that this technique may thicken the overall chassis of the Watch.