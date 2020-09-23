In a good news, Tech company Apple's first online store in India went live today on September 23. Indian customers can now buy Apple products directly from the company for the first time. The online store will offer a full range of products.

For logistics support, Apple has joined hands with Blue Dart and the latter will be operating as the on-ground fulfillment partner of the company. The Apple India store, the world's 38th online store, will have specialists to provide Indian customers with expert advice and support.

The company said in a statement that, "The new online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.”

Deirdre O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People at appApple said that, “It creates tremendous interest in our products, which are available on our online store and through our network of trusted resellers, allowing us to connect with our customers where they are. As of today Apple Store Online is selling a wide range of Apple products."

About two decades ago, Apple launched its business in India. Currently, Apple has more than 500 physical retail stores around the world and the Cupertino-based business recently launched the world's first floating retail store in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands.

Apple will provide the customers with shopping assistance so that Apple Specialists will answer all the queries. A one-stop solution, helps to select

which product is right, to payments and delivery.

Apple offers free and safer delivery. With no-contact delivery, all orders will be shipped.

A customer can pay either with a credit cards, debit cards, EMI credit cards, RuPay, UPI or net banking.

Any eligible smartphone can be exchanged for credit for a new iPhone. The company said that, "You can configure your Mac the way you like when you buy it online from Apple store. You can now customise the Mac to suit your needs, whether you need more memory, more storage or an extra-powerful graphics card, etc."