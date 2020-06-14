Apple Maps 'Nearby' feature is now available in India. This feature will allow the users to search for a wide range of services close to the current location. These include hospitals, banks, groceries, medical shops, petrol pumps, etc.

Just tap the search field on the Apple Maps app to start searching for the nearby places. The 'Nearby' feature has expected since the launch of turn-by-turn navigation on Apple Maps for Indian users back in January 2019.

Apple "Nearby" feature has been expanded and this feature also covers the following 31 countries: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Macau, Mexico, Montserrat, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Turn-by-turn navigation which helps the users to follow the directions easily and this feature is now available in these countries as well: Island states and regions: Aland Islands, Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Greece, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Palestinian Territories, St. Barth, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Turks and Caicos Islands and Uruguay.

Apple has added 45 more airports where indoor maps are available, including Madrid, Prague, and Istanbul airport. 'Look Around' feature is available in the 10 US cities: Boston, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Oahu, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington.

The real-time transit information which was first launched in the US for the cities San Francisco Bay Area, Washington DC, New York, and Los Angeles to provide detailed transit schedules, the current location of a bus or train and estimated arrival time of the bus, train at your destination is now available across Canada, England, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden, and Wales. Currently, the new features are not available for the Apple users.