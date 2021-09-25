Apple iPhone 13 Specifications, Price in India

The most awaited Apple iPhone 13 went on sale on in India. If you are well versed in handling the offers and deals in the India iStore, then you can get the iPhone 13 mini for Rs. 45,900 and if you exchange the iPhone XR 64GB in good condition, then you might get the iPhone 13 (128GB) for Rs. 55,900, where the MRP is Rs. 79,900.

The iPhone 13 (256GB) is priced at Rs 65,900 and the iPhone 13 512GB is priced at Rs 85,900, although the MRP for both phones is Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) costs Rs 96,900 in effective currency, 256GB costs Rs 1,06,900, 512GB costs Rs 1,26,900, and 1TB costs Rs 1,46,900. The prices of all versions are Rs 23,000 cheaper than the MRP.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is also available for Rs 1,06,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,16,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,36,900 for 512GB, and Rs 1,56,900 for 1TB. This is also available with a Rs 23,000 discount off the MRP. The phones will be sold through official retail stores as well as the Apple Store online and e-commerce sites in India.