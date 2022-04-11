Apple iPhone 13 Price to Drop After Phones Manufactured in India?

Tech titan Apple started the manufacturing of the latest iPhone 13 in India. Foxconn's plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai will be producing the iPhone 13 units. So, Apple will manufacture all its latest iPhone models in India.

"We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 - with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip - right here in India for our local customers," Apple said in a statement.

Older iPhone models have already been manufactured in Foxconn and Wistron but the iPhone 13 will first go into production at Foxconn's facility. Pegatron, Apple's third partner said that production of iPhones may likely to start this month but it could take up the manufacturing of the iPhone 12 first. Apple now manufactures iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 locally but none of the Pro models is manufactured in India to date.

In September, iPhone 13 was launched and six to seven months after the launch, Apple has taken the decision to produce iPhone 13 locally. Apple now launches its latest flagship iPhone models in India at the same time in US and Canada.

Apple said that "All established iPhone final assembly supplier sites in India do not generate any waste sent to landfill and are UL Zero Waste certified."

As Apple is going to start manufacturing iPhones, most of iPhone lovers are expecting that there will be a drop in the price. However, there is no official information regarding this.

