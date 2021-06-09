Apple iOS15: Check Release Date, Updates, Features
Apple debuted iOS 15, which will be available for iPhones this autumn, at WWDC 2021. FaceTime has been improved, iMessage has been rebuilt, Notifications have been upgraded, and more are included in iOS 15. However, not every iPhone is compatible with iOS 15, as with any new iOS version.
Release date
Apple has officially released iOS 15, which includes a slew of new features. iOS 15 is now available as a developer beta, with a public beta expected in July. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to release iOS 15 in the fall, along with the rumored iPhone 13.
Features
- The iPhone, the world's most popular smartphone, gets a lot of new features in iOS 15.
- FaceTime now has spatial audio, which makes a FaceTime call sound more realistic and real.
- The blurred backgrounds of Portrait mode may be used in FaceTime chats, and users may also share music and videos while on the phone.
- In iOS 15, iMessage has also been improved.
- Changes to Notifications are part of a revolutionary new feature called Focus. This feature enables you to choose which notifications display during various activities.
- Safari is getting a makeover as well, making it easier to use with one hand.
- In iOS 15, new features have been added to Maps, Health, Weather, Wallet, and Photos.
- In addition, new AirPods audio functions and the ability to search text in photographs have been added.