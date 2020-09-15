Apple will be hosting the 'Time Flies' event virtually, just like it hosted WWDC 2020 in the month of June. The event starts today (September 15th) at 10 AM PDT (10:30pm IST), and will be livestreamed through both the dedicated Apple Events platform and YouTube.

The company is expected to unveil a few of new hardware like new iPads and Apple Watch Series 6 and other items like the AirTags, and probably even the AirPods. Most of the people are eagerly waiting for an update on iPhone 12 launch but according to the tipsters, the launch of iPhone 12 may not happen tonight.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had stated earlier this year at the company's Q3 2020 earnings call that the iPhone 12 launch would be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it has affected the department of engineering and supply chain, delaying the introduction of the new 5 G iPhones.

Apple is also expected to announce two new iPad models at tonight's Time Flies Apple event. According to Evan Blass, the latest iPad Air 4 will have an Apple A14 chip and will feature a USB Type-C port. The tipster claims that, iPad budget will run on the A12x chip, and have a lightning port at the bottom.

Apple is rumoured to have plans for the affordable model that it might name the Apple Watch SE in addition to the Apple Watch Series 6. This latest model is likely to make the market harder for the likes of Fitbit, Huawei, and Samsung that all have produced a variety of smartwatches to fight the Apple Watch lineup. Together with GPS support one can expect both 40 mm and 44 mm variants in the SE series. The Apple Watch SE is also tipped to have cellular variants as well.

Besides the latest products, Apple is likely to reveal its single subscription service that would be called the Apple One. The new product could begin with a simple tier that would provide Apple Music and Apple TV+, while Apple Arcade would be given additional access to its pricier version.