This App Lets You Record Calls From Unknown Numbers: Details Inside

Users of the Google phone app will also be able to record calls from unknown numbers. Previously, Google only allowed you to record calls from numbers that are saved in the contacts list, but now one can also record calls from unknown numbers. For some users, the latest feature has begun to appear on their phones. However, call recording is not permitted in every location.

This feature was first discovered by XDA developers in January during an APK teardown. It took Google a few months to make the functionality available to non-beta users. If you enable this feature, you'll be able to record calls from numbers that aren't in your contact list. One can't record the conversation secretly because when the recording begins both the caller and the receiver will get a message that recording has begun.

The feature can be used to take notes or hold a telephonic interview, but it is not possible to record call details secretly. Google reminded its users to use the feature wisely. Due to privacy settings, the call recording function might not be enabled in some regions. But so far no such rules have been imposed in India.

Xiaomi and Nokia phones are the only phones with the feature. You can download the Google phone app on any other Android device and still not get the feature.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global had said in a statement, "This feature has been a top request from users in India, and we are pleased to bring many Android One Nokia smartphone users this addition."

Know how to record calls from unknown numbers using Google Phone App: