Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022: Check Best Discounts on Gadgets

The Amazon Great Republic Day 2022 deal is now live. The four-day offer concludes on January 20 at 12 p.m. Aside from deals and discounts, the sale will also feature some big-ticket debuts for the year 2022. These include OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Jabra devices. All of the biggest releases from the first few days of the new year are available at a discount or at a special price in the list below.

Offers on different brands and electronic items are available. You can get these at a good discounted rate.

Jabra Elite 3 noise-isolating true wireless earphones

The Jabra Elite 3 noise-isolating true wireless earphones are available for Rs 5,499 after a Rs 1,500 discount. The truly wireless earbuds are ergonomically designed and include clever noise control that promises to provide superior noise isolation. The earbuds have a Google Fast Pair feature and a battery life of up to 28 hours. The earbuds have built-in Alexa connectivity and are compatible with Android devices.

Sennheiser’s wireless headphones

The HD 450SE from Sennheiser is priced at Rs 14,990 after discounts. Active noise cancellation and 32mm dynamic transducers are included in the Bluetooth earphones, which have a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz.

The earphones have a foldable design and promise to have a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. The headphones have a USB Type-C charging connector and take about 2 hours to fully charge.

Other items available are the Samsung dishwashers, OnePlus Buds, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and more. These are all available on Amazon’s Republic Day sale.