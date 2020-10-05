Amazon is going to stun all and sundry with its jaw dropping deals. The Great Indian Festival sale begins in a few days. Flipkart has already revealed the dates of Bigg Billion Sale and now Amazon is gearing up to bring in offers for its customers. Amazon has simply announced the Great Indian Festival Sale is “coming soon”. It is expected that Amazon will finalize the dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in the coming days.

In addition, the page also shows up to 60% discount on kitchen and home items and up to 70% discount on clothing and accessories with a price drop of up to 50% on food and gourmet goods along with up to 70% on electronics and accessories.

Other highlights include a discount of up to 65 percent on TV and large appliances, while up to 70 percent off is given on books , toys and gaming items. Interestingly, with a maximum 50 percent discount will be available on all echo and kindle devices.

Meanwhile, Amazon Fashion is all set to give up to 80% discount on all clothing accessories without EMI costs and 30 days return. On the other hand, smartphones are advertised to obtain an extended exchange deal with no cost EMI and complete damage cover during the sale.

As far as new launches are concerned, OnePlus 8T 5G is scheduled to be released on October 14 with a notify me option offered by Amazon. In addition, on October 15th, FireTV stick lite will be launched with Alexa voice remote lite, while its pre-order facility is now available on the website.

There will be deals on OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, the Microsoft Surface devices, Honor and more.