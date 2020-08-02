CALIFORNIA: Popular social messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out added features to its users this week to ensure smoother messaging and call experience. The most interesting of them is the option to mute a chat indefinitely, which Whatsapp is incorporating very soon. A shortcut for Facebook Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp Web is the other significant change that the globally popular app is bringing to you.

Shortcut of Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp Web

This feature helps the user access the Facebook Messenger Rooms through Whatsapp. Facebook Messenger rooms is a video chat room where one can use link-sharing to connect to 50 people in a single video conference. The Messenger Rooms Support is now accessible through WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of the app.

'Mute Always' Option:

WhatsApp is working on a feature to help us get rid of constant notifications on WhatsApp groups that do not matter to us. This feature will allow users to mute groups indefinitely.

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetainfo, the 2.20.197.3 update will replace the “one year” option with “Always” when you try to mute a particular chat or a group. After enabling this feature, you will be able to receive and read messages on these chats or groups but your phone will not buzz every time there is a new message. So far, there has been no official announcement of a stable version release for the users by the company.

Dark Mode On Desktop Version 'WhatsApp Web'

After enabling the dark mode feature for its Android and iOS smartphones, instant messaging application WhatsApp made the same feature available now for WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of the app.

Self-Destructing Messages:

WhatsApp, as reports indicate, has been working on a self-destructing messages feature for a long time now. Like the name suggests, messages can be timed to self-destruction within a stipulated time period. Like the Stories feature on the application that lets users post pictures and videos for a limited period of time, this new feature will limit the timing on the text and is expected to be confined to private and group chats. The feature appears disabled even now but it may soon get operational in the future builds.

However, this week, reports poured in that the Facebook-owned messaging app is making improvements on this feature in terms of managing the settings. This includes a toggle button to turn this functionality on or off.