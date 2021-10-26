All Electric MINI Cooper SE on Indian Roads From This Date, Check Features

MINI India's social media platforms recently released a preview for the upcoming Cooper SE. The Cooper SE is the company's first completely electric vehicle. The car was released in 2019 but till now it was not available in India. But soon the car will be available here soon. We do not have any date for now, but the release is expected to be sometime in the coming weeks. The launch is not too far.

“The future is here. Are you ready?” read the tweet. Check the post here:

The Cooper SE is based on the ICE MINI 3-Door. The car starts at Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom) and can go higher than that. The Cooper SE will be delivered as a completely constructed unit (CBU), with a price tag of Rs 50 lakh. It will be the cheapest luxury electric vehicle on the market.

Cooper SE will have a single electric motor. It will not have an internal combustion engine (ICE). The motor, which will be powered by a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, is capable of producing 181 horsepower and 270 Nm of peak torque. The sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.3 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 150 km/h.

The car has tough competition as there are brands and other cars like Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Audi e-Tron.

A single charge gives around 235-270 km. The car can charge up to 80 percent in just 150 minutes with an 11 kW charger. If you want to full charge, then it will take three hours.