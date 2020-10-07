Airtel has reportedly started offering a bundled Amazon Prime subscription on its lower-priced 40Mbps and 100Mbps broadband plans. This latest revision is showing for some of the customers inside the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel broadband plans are priced at starting from Rs. 499, and no Amazon Prime subscription benefits were provided earlier in this base plan. Amazon Prime and Zee5 membership was provided to customers of broadband plans with speeds over 200 Mbps. However, that seems to have changed, and the customers of the base-level broadband plan are now reportedly getting the advantage of using Amazon Prime.

The most basic Airtel broadband plan offers 40 mbps speed, unlimited internet and calls (local and STD), subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, Shaw academy, and other benefits.

For the Rs 799 plan that was reportedly upgraded to Rs 943, the speed provided by Airtel is up to 100 mbps and it comes with unlimited calling and internet benefits.

The new development was possibly brought about to counter JioFiber plan that starts at Rs 399 and offers Amazon Prime subscription from its most basic plans for an additional Rs 99.

Airtel Thanks users have spotted a postpaid plan at Rs 399 with 40 GB, 3 G or 4 G speed data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day in selected regions. In addition to subscriptions from Wynk Music and Shaw Academy, the Rs 399 postpaid package also includes an Airtel Xstream Premium subscription included for one year. Customers can also receive cashback from Free Hellotunes and Rs 150 on FASTag transactions.