Airtel to Roll Out 5G Services in India This Month

After waiting for years for 5G connectivity, Bharti Airtel finally has a launch timeline for the next-gen cellular network technology. In a new press release, Airtel has confirmed that it will roll out its 5G services in the country before the end of the month.

“We are delighted to announce that Airtel will commence roll out of 5G services in August. Our network agreements are finalised and Airtel will work with the best technology partners from across the world to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to our consumers,” an Airtel press release noted.

“Choice of multiple partners will enable Airtel to roll out 5G services spanning ultra-high-speeds, low latency and large data handling capabilities, which will enable a superior user experience and allow the pursuit of new, innovative use cases with enterprise and industry customers,” the release added.

The news come soon after the recent spectrum auctions conducted by the DoT (Department of Telecom) in India, where Bharti Airtel bid for and acquired 19867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency.

