Amidst delay in onboarding freshers without offering a timeline, reports state that IT major Wipro is asking candidates if they were willing to take up a revised offer of Rs 3.5 Lakhs per annum pay package. They were previously made an offer of Rs 6.5 LPA.



Reports on the Money Control website state that Wipro has two hiring programmes for freshers - Elite and Turbo. While the Elite candidates are offered Rs 3.5 LPA, while Turbo candidates are offered Rs 6.5 LPA. If Elite candidates are to qualify for Turbo, they must go through upskilling through the company's Velocity programme, where they receive training. Candidates with a package of Rs 6.5 LPA were waiting to be onboarded since August last year.

They received an email from Wipro on February 16, giving them the option to choose the lower-paying role and to do so by February 20.If they accepted they would be taken in from March and the previous offers stand void. They also mentioned that the opportunity was time bound leaving the candidates in a fix. The company also mentioned in the email that hiring plans are being determined based on the prevailing economic environment and evolving customer needs,” the email from the company said.

