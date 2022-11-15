Abhijit Bose Quits as WhatsApp India Head to ‘Rejoin the Entrepreneurial World’

At a time when the global tech companies are in the news for laying off their employees, WhatsApp’s head of India Abhijit Bose has quit the world’s major messaging platform. On the other hand, Meta's public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal has left the social networking firm. These resignations come days after India chief Ajit Mohan who quit the company to join rival Snap.

Meta confirmed the resignations of both executives earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the social networking firm has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its director of public policy in the country. Thukral is currently serving as Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India. He will oversee the public policy matters of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in India.

“I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we're excited to continue helping advance India's digital transformation,” Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, said in a statement.

Abhijit Bose joined WhatsApp in 2018 and was the first person to be appointed as a country head for the messaging app. Using Bose skillset, Meta was planning to expand WhatsApp’s reach in India and drive its payments business. He was also the co-founder of payments firm Ezetap.

“After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world; you’ll see announcements on that shortly,” Bose wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Prohibits Sellers from Selling Pakistani-owned Roof Afza on Amazon

(With PTI inputs)