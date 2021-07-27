Top Online Contests to Win Prizes and Recognitions

Have you always been smitten by the proverb, ‘A pen is mightier than the sword’? Have you always felt that your epicurean chef-oeuvres can render Picasso envious? Do you believe you have what it takes to sway the audience with your creative prowess? If the answer to the above questions is ‘yes’ for you, then Congratulations! Here is a list of the most genuine contests for showcasing creativity for you to hone your skills and win umpteen prizes!

National Essay Writing Competition for School Students by Press Club of India & LFT

If you are a school student seeking opportunities to enhance your forte over creative writing, this competition is meant for you. Press Club of India, Leaders of Tomorrow and Voice of Kids collaborate together to organize this extensive essay-writing contest. The organizers aim to foster avid readership and authorship amidst school students and improve general cognitive capabilities and analytical skills. The winners would be adjudged owing to comprehensibility, the feasibility of the proposed idea and literary skills. The contest demands an entry fee of Rs. 100. The winners are rewarded with handsome cash prizes worth over Rs 1 lakh, attractive medals and certificates. There are also state winners and consolation prize winners who are solicited extravagantly. Only students of classes 8-12 studying in schools across India are eligible to participate.

Writer’s Digest’s Personal Essay Awards

Writer’s Digest is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. This exhaustive contest is a tough nut to crack, but yields lavish returns once vanquished. Entrants have to compose a personal essay in about 2000 words which can move the crowds and the jury. The winners of this contest win prizes worth $5000, swoop a publication in the ever-prestigious Writer’s Digest magazine and win a fully-sponsored trip to Writer’s Digest Annual Conference. Anyone from across the globe can participate in it.

Hektoen Grand Prix Contest

Hektoen International is a reputed online journal publishing quality content on medical humanities. The journal offers 2 prizes every year worth $ 7500 for essays under 1500 words. They delve into broader spectrums of medicinal research including various forms of modern art. Contestants from across the world are eligible to participate in this free-for-all contest. The deadline for the year 2021 is September 15.

Animayo 2022- International Poster Contest

If your fingers have a proclivity for brushes, and a dream to showcase your oil painting artworks to be featured and showcased in the art gallery, this contest is for you! Anyone aged 16 years or above can participate in this free-to-enter annual poster-making contest to attract audiences to the artistic Animayo festival. Any style of art is allowed, so let the sky be your limit! The award for the best entrant is a cash prize of 500 Euros. Moreover, you can sell your oil painting artworks through auction or through artwork distributor platforms.

International Essay Contest for Young People by GoiPeace

This essay contest is a must for every serious creative writer. Every year, GoiPeace in association with UNESCO organizes this sought-after competition to trigger the general ingenuity and expressive potential of the youth across the globe. With challenging prompts and a succinct word limit of 750 words, this contest attests to the creativity, gentility and amicability of the participants. It not only assesses their writing skills but also surveys the overall personality of the entrant before promulgating the results. This contest bequeaths luxurious prizes to 29 winners across the globe including Cash Prizes over 2000000 Y. This is a free contest and anybody across the globe who is less than 25 years old can participate. The results are declared every year on 31st October.

Monomousumi’s International Essay Writing Contest

Monomousumi is an upcoming ed-tech venture which has revolutionized creative writing contests. It organizes essay writing contests every month on a multitude of exciting topics. Monomousumi has recently been accoladed a place in the prestigious India Book of Records for holding essay writing contests for the longest duration. This contest is free-to-all irrespective of the boundaries of age, geography and gender. Winners are graciously rewarded while gaining international exposure. All the participants win delightful goodies and gifts including trophies, medals, paperbacks, phone cases and a lot more! However, winners are also provided with a life-changing free book/ ebook publication contract! This attracts creative writers who have always dreamt of kickstarting a career as an author. This has given Monomousumi Services an evident edge over other contest organizers. Monomousumi is an amazing platform to learn, grow and develop. It has enabled numerous writers to flex their wings and blossom into published authors.

Huawei Next Design Award

Tech-giant Huawei is not a newbie to the industry. Consequently, the Huawei Next Design Award is an exclusive initiative undertaken to handpick the most imaginative designers out there. Anyone from across the globe can participate in this free contest. There are 7 broad categories for participation including Phone themes, Cities in Bloom, Foldable Screen Themes, Enjoy the Moment, Original IP and Wallpapers. Do you think you can bring home the bacon? The winner would be awarded a cash prize of $10,000, a Huawei Mate40 and a Huawei Smartwatch!

Toastmasters International Convention’s World Championship for Public Speaking

If you are confident of your voracious oratory skills, this competition guarantees the best exposure you can have. This is the world’s largest public speaking event with thousands of speakers participating every year. There are district-wide, region-wide and nation-wide rounds after which the winners participate in the cut-throat world finals. The winners receive hefty awards with magnanimous honours, magazine inclusion, and bountiful perks as they pave their way to a global reputation. Authored By: Sanya Sinha