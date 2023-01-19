5 Smartwatches with GPS tracking for kids

In today’s time when child crime in India has increased multifold, parents are worried about their kids’ safety when they are around them. To ensure their kid’s safety they are left with no other option than to give their children mobile phones, which has only added to those concerns. Since parents want to track their child’s whereabouts and are concerned for their safety, they give them mobile phones that leave their kids vulnerable to online predators. To fill in the gaps there are multiple GPS-tracking watches brands in the market. These GPS-tracking watches can help parents to keep tabs on their child’s location.

We have rounded up the best smartwatches for kids with GPS enabled so that you can protect your child while they are out and about. With this technology, you can find peace of mind when it comes to your child’s safety.

1. Sekyo Turbo 4G



Sekyo is India’s first and most trusted Kids’ Smart Watch brand with Audio Video Calling and Live Location qualities. Sekyo Turbo 4G is SIM-enabled and acts as a complete phone in itself with limited features such as location tracking, android applications, fitness and health trackers, educational games, and an SOS button for the safety of children. It can be paired with the mobile apps of parents and guardians (Android and iOS) to track, monitor, and stay connected with their children. Also, these watches can be used to assist the elderly.

Priced at: INR 7,999 (cheaper variants available from Rs.2499)

2. Turet Marshmallow Black GPS Tracking watch



Turet Marshmallow black best children’s smartwatch 2021 is a kid’s watch that includes GPS positioning, a sensitive touch screen, a quick dial, a timepiece, a camera, SOS call feature, silent mode, time and date, and voice messages. The brand calls it a cyber seatbelt for youths growing up in a digital world. It is one of the best child GPS tracking watches in India which saves your child’s growth path and happy memories with family and friends.

Priced at: INR 3,999

3. Wearfit Champ 2G Flash Kids GPS Tracker Waterproof Watch



The smartwatch offers GPS Tracking feature. When in distress, pressing the SOS button on the kid's smartwatch for 3 seconds alternatively calls the preset numbers until someone answers the phone. You can set up to 3 SOS numbers at one time. The watch has a 0.3 MP Camera & GPS + LBS, Class Mode & Safe Area. The watch only supports Micro 2G data SIM.

Priced at: INR 2,599

4. WatchOut Wearables



The Next-Gen watch can converse with any contacts set by parents in real time through messaging. Two-Way Voice & Video Calls feature with 2 Megapixel Camera is the USP of the product. No distraction with Class Mode, Bluetooth Music Play. With a silicone band material type the watch comes with charging cable and data transmission cable.

Priced at: INR 9,499

5. ONE4TECH Smart Watch for Kids



GPS tracking watch for Kids with touch screen and SOS voice calling feature. This watch is equipped with multiple functions like as- two-way calls, location, phone book, footprint count, watch alarm, safe area, SOS emergency alarm, low-power alarm, remote shut-down, Lighting, Game, Camera, Photo Album, Self-dialing, Remote monitoring, Geo Electronic Fence, remote monitor and class mode.

Priced at: INR 2,299