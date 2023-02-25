2023: What Will 2023 Hold for Startups and Technology?

India is soon to become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the two global superpowers, the US and China. According to government sources, startups in India will grow to 72,993 in 2022 from 471 in 2016.

The startup ecosystem has seen growth in multiple fields including Food-Technology, Agro-processing, Internet of Interest, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain technology, and many others. The common trend found throughout was the linkage of technology with the startups and how vital it is for any startup to grow. That completely satisfy the stats that 7.1% of the startups in the world operate in the Fintech industry which is followed by life sciences and healthcare with 6.8%, Artificial intelligence with 5.0%, gaming with 4.7%, Robotics with 1.3%, AdTech with 3.3% and EdTech with 2.8%. The trend completely shows the gravitation towards internet and technology.Artificial intelligence, metaverse, progress in web3, quantum progress, sustainable technology, and so many more technological advancements are the growing trends. They will bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds in the new year. As rightly said, the new year comes with new opportunities, and it is prominent that in the case of technology, the opportunities are endless.

The trends arising for Startups and Technology founders this year will catch up with the heat in 2023 and thereby increase the optimism in the startup founders. Needless to say, in order to survive, the startups need to adapt and embrace the technology advancements as multiple tech-savvy interventions are becoming the need of the hour for all the startups to sustain in the ecosystem. Presently, startups and technology go hand in hand and have become the engine of growth for any country. It is the most promising trend this year and will be followed in the future as well.

The rising per capita income of the nation has eased the funding and investments for startups, and hence exponentially raised them in the ecosystem. But, with that, the competition to raise funds has also increased. So, it is necessary for startups to evolve with the evolution and mould their approach to fundraising accordingly. Overall, it is important for startups to stay agile and adapt to changing market conditions in order to succeed in the competitive landscape of the startup ecosystem.The probability for a startup to succeed or fail is mostly unpredictable, but the success rate of startups in India is relatively higher than in the rest of the world.

The future is full of opportunities for entrepreneurs. However, entrepreneurship is often a blind shot, yet the rate of entrepreneurs has exponentially increased in the previous few years and holds a set of multiple new opportunities in the upcoming years. In 2023, we’ll see a continuous push in the growth structure of startups and technology, and that too as emerging unicorns as the seeds are already planted for them in the previous years.

Author: Manas Pal, Co-Founder, Pedalstart