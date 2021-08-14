2021 Budget Phones Launching in India: Check Features, Price

Several budget phones from Redmi, Realme, Nokia and other mobiles will be released in India sooner than expected. Here are five low-cost smartphones that are expected to come to India soon.

Realme 8s:

The Realme 8s is expected to include a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to sources. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Nokia C30:

HMD Global stated at the introduction of the Nokia C20 Plus earlier this week that the Nokia C30 smartphone would be coming to India shortly. The Nokia C30's release date has yet to be announced. The expected price of the Nokia C 30 is around Rs 10,000.

JioPhone Next:

The Google-Jio produced smartphone JioPhone Next has been launched, and it will be available on the market shortly. The JioPhone Next smartphone is expected to be accessible to the general public in September or October, just before the festive season begins. Jio has not yet announced a release date. The JioPhone Next has a 3000mAh battery. The phone has standard connectivity features such as dual-SIM compatibility, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio connector, and a micro USB 2.0 port.

Nokia C01 Plus:

Along with the Nokia C30, HMD has revealed that the Nokia C01 Plus will be available in India. This low-cost Nokia smartphone is expected to be released in the coming months. The Nokia C01 Plus price in India is expected to be Rs 6,199.

Nokia G10:

The Nokia G10 is another low-cost phone that HMD Global has announced will be available in India. The Nokia G10 is likely to be released over the next few months, potentially along with the Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia G30. More information regarding the smartphone has yet to be released by the company. The Nokia G10 price in India is expected to be Rs 12,000