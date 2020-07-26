HYDERABAD: As a step towards protecting the lives of passengers during an accident, Mercedes Benz has come up with a new safety technology. Mercedes Benz has confirmed that its upcoming luxury sedan 2021 S-Class will have sport airbags to protect the rear-seat passengers during an accident or crash.

Mercedes-Benz will officially launch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on September 2.

As a promotional strategy, the company is revealing some of the features of this latest model of the car in recent times. Now, the latest revealed information about the rear-seat airbag was implemented as per the promise made by the carmaker company earlier.

Mercedes-Benz has promised that the S-Class will be a pioneer in terms of technology and safety features. These rear seat airbags in the latest luxury sedan 2021 S-Class are designed to protect rear-seat passengers in case of accidents or a frontal crash. Sedan 2021 S-Class will also have child seats, inflatable seat belts and an optional Belt Bag.

Images show the airbags are mounted in the back of the front seat in U-shape.

Mercedes-Benz have also taken enough care in terms of design shape as U as these shaped airbags will help protect the passengers more securely.

Along with the rear seat airbags, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will also have a new pre-safe impulse side function system for ensuring more safety to the passengers during their journey. This technology will make use of radar sensors which can detect side impact and protect the passengers.

This pre-safe impulse side function system will make use of air cushions in the seats to move the front passengers towards the centre of the vehicle in case of an imminent side impact. It also makes use of the e-active body control suspension which can raise the entire vehicle to divert the impact through stiffer lower structure.

Mercedes-Benz said it had developed all safety functioning systems in the car through the knowledge they have gained from their own accident research. It is known that the company has been conducting accident research for more than 50 years.

Along with the rear seat airbags, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the interior of the 2021 S-Class. This model will have 3D navigation maps and augmented reality as part of the MBUX infotainment system. This car will also have five screens inside the car, out of which two screens are for the front passengers and remaining three for the rear ones.

The 2021 S-Class will have a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, and the car maker said that they will remove 27 buttons from the centre console. They said that climate controls will be locked to the bottom of the display for easy access of the passengers.