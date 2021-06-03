  Chingari Joins Forces With Celebyte For True Entertainment

It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-video commerce platform with 60M plus users. The popular entertainment app teams up with Celebyte, India’s fastest-growing celeb-engagement platform. This is yet another golden opportunity for users to share Chingari style videos and interact with their favourite celebs Celebyte style. Celebyte is the brainchild of Armsprime, India’s no 1 celeb-tech company.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder, Chingari, share similar emotions. “Our platform always looks forward to providing our users with unique opportunities to utilize Chingari. Platforms like Chingari are all about innovations in video creation, and making online interactions more entertaining. This collaboration with Celebyte is a step ahead in this regard.”

The association is the talk of the town in the world of online video sharing and celeb-fan interaction platforms. Sanjay Tripathy, Co-founder & CEO of Armsprime, reveals, “We are happy to be associated with Chingari, India's number one short video platform. This association will boost our objectives of connecting celebs with fans and brands and also provide an engaging platform and wider reach. Our goal has been to serve as a facilitator in the celeb-engagement process and with this collaboration; we hope to cross new milestones.”

“We, at Chingari, believe in staying true to its name,” Deepak Salvi, COO & Co-founder, Chingari, mentions. “We want the creative fires within Chingari & Celebyte users to take a step forward. The video-sharing and celeb-engagement supplement & complement each other in letting users have online fun while being star-struck in a unique fashion.”

Chingari is already popular all over as a platform to download & upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more. Celebyte, meanwhile, is a one-point platform for celeb interactions. Users connect with their preferred celebrities via personalised video calls, video and text messages. The platform also meets the marketing needs of brands & businesses. It already has 2500+ celebs onboard and is working to create alternatives to traditional social media platforms, helping celebs and influencers build engagement through novel monetisation channels.

This collaboration between Chingari & Celebyte will surely create a wave amongst users of both platforms. It is an engagement found within entertainment in every sense.