Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet India Price, Discount Offers and Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5: From Tuesday, the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet will be available for purchase in India, and purchasers will have the opportunity to save Rs 4,000. This is the country's first Xiaomi tablet in many years, and it promises more competition for the market's current brands.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a high refresh rate display, a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos capability, as well as a pen and keyboard accessory. Many people refer to it as an iPad substitute that runs on Android.

PRICE AND SALE OFFER FOR XIAOMI PAD 5 TABLET IN INDIA

Pricing for the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet in India starts at Rs 26,999 for the 128GB storage capacity. However, till May 7, the slate is available for Rs 24,999. Similarly, the Xiaomi Pad 5 256GB variant is available for Rs 26,999. Furthermore, Xiaomi Pad 5 purchasers who pay with HDFC Bank cards will receive an immediate discount of up to Rs 2,000, bringing the total discount to Rs 4,000 for consumers.

XIAOMI PAD 5 TABLET SPECIFICATIONS IN INDIA

It has a Snapdragon 860 processor, 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The Mi Pad 5 features a 10.9-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi claims that the material will be delivered on the screen in a 16:10 aspect ratio, maximising the screen's size.

The Mi Pad 5 runs Xiaomi's MIUI for Pad software, which the company claims have been customised across all of its apps. The tablet comes with a stylus and a detachable keyboard, which may be purchased separately.

The tablet has a back camera with 13 megapixels and a front camera with 8 megapixels. The Mi Pad 5 includes quad Dolby Atmos speakers, making it ideal for watching movies on the go.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 8720mAh battery with a 33W fast charging capability.