Xiaomi Mi Band 6 First Sale: Check Price

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 First Sale: Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 6 in India at its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event last week, and the gadget will go on sale for the first time in the nation on Monday afternoon. The fitness band was first released in China earlier this year, and it took six months for it to make its way to India. It has several improvements over its predecessor, the Mi Band 5. A 50 per cent larger display, an SPO2 sensor, and a variety of additional sports modes are among them.

Automatic recognition for six training modes, sleep monitoring with REM, sleep breathing quality, a 14-day battery life, and a swim-proof 5 ATM certification are among the Mi Band 6's other features.

In India, the Mi Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499. Customers have reacted to the pricing in a variety of ways so far. However, a select few will be able to get the new fitness band for Rs 2,999. Customers who possess any of the previous Mi Band models will receive a Rs 500 discount and can purchase the Mi Band 6 for Rs 2,999, according to Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy.

Xiaomi's new fitness band will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, among other places. Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, and Blue strap colours will be available for the Mi Band 6. At noon, the sale will begin.

The Mi Band 6 has a huge 1.56-inch AMOLED display with an edge-to-edge design as far as features go. The maximum brightness of the screen is 450 nits. Tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating protects the display. The Mi Band 6 has heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and is water-resistant to 5 ATM.

From 11 on the previous generation model, the band has expanded the number of workout modes to 30. It can also identify six different training modes on its own. The Mi Band 6 is said to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge, thanks to its 125mAh LiPo battery. The band has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above, as well as iOS 10 and higher.