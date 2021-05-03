Is Xiaomi Mi 11X the Best Phone to Buy Under Rs. 35,000 in India?

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra in India last week. The Mi 11X, unlike the other two versions, is priced under Rs. 30,000 and doesn't make many compromises — at least in terms of specifications.

The Mi 11X features a 120Hz refresh rate E4 AMOLED display made by Samsung. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC also powers it.

The Mi 11X's specifications make it a strong competitor to the OnePlus Nord, but the latter is due for an update.

Though the Mi 11X begins at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for Rs. 31,999.

The Mi 11X has features like Gorilla Glass 5 and an IP53 ranking, which provide a degree of physical endurance and durability that can persuade some users. However, the Mi 11X's software is similar to that of previous Xiaomi versions, as it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12, which includes advertisements and bloatware.

The phone's triple rear camera configuration isn't particularly impressive in terms of megapixel count and the absence of a fourth (read depth) sensor — but it does have an intriguing "telemacro" sensor.

The Mi 11X, on the other hand, isn't exactly a new handset. The Xiaomi Redmi K40, which was released in China in February, has effectively been rebranded. The hardware of the Mi 11X is also similar to that of the Poco F3, which debuted in some markets last month as the successor to the Poco F1.

Rather than taking the Mi 11X to India with the Redmi or Poco branding, the Chinese company decided to offer the Mi moniker's new phone. Given the Redmi and Poco series' Indian legacies, it's likely that Xiaomi wants the Mi 11X to be seen as a premium handset.

Nonetheless, the Mi 11X's combination of hardware and price makes it a compelling option. The Realme X7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52, and iQoo 7 are among the phones that compete with it.