Xiaomi To Launch MI CC10 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Xiaomi has announced that the MI CC10 series will be released shortly. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor is expected to power it. This will be the next generation of the MI CC9 series, which was previously released.

Xiaomi has launched the MI CC series phones in China in 2019. This includes the MI CC9E, MI CC9, and MI CC9 Pro smartphones. Rumors are now circulating online that the MI CC10 series will be released as the next version of these models.

According to Weibo, Qualcomm is selling the latest sub-flagship processor in the Xiaomi Mi CC10 series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor is the same. The Tipster also says that the MI CC10 will come with a 4360 mAh battery.

The MI CC9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, the MI CC9 is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, and the MI CC9 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor. However, at present, nothing is known about the MI CC10 series smartphones.

Qualcomm provided a 7-nanometer processor for the Snapdragon 870 processor. This chipset will offer up to 3.2 GHz clocking speed. It has four Cortex-A77 cores. One of these core clock speeds is 3.2 GHz. The clock speed of the other three cores is 2.4 GHz. In addition to these, there are four other Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 1.8 GHz.

Once again, the Mi CC9 offers a 6.39-inch Full HD + display.

Its screen resolution is 1080x2340 pixels. The phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM. It has a battery capacity of 4030 mAh and will support 18W fast charging. It will have three rear cameras. The main camera has a capacity of 48 megapixels, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.