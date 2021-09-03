Xiaomi India Launches Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS Earbuds; Watch Live, Check Price, Specifications

Redmi 10 Prime: The Redmi 10 Prime and the new Redmi branded true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India today. The Xiaomi unveiling was shown live on YouTube. The Chinese electronics giant has released some information regarding the smartphone and earbuds ahead of the launch. The Redmi 10 Prime will have a 6,000mAh battery and allow reverse charging, according to the manufacturer. Meanwhile, the Redmi earbuds have been touted as having a total battery life of 30 hours, among other features. More information on the launch, as well as the projected price and specifications of both devices, can be seen below.

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Earbuds Livestream Details

The Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi truly wireless earbuds were released in India today at noon. The virtual event was live-streamed on the Redmi India YouTube channel, and we've included a link to the video feed below.

Redmi 10 Prime Price, Specifications (Expected)

It is believed that the Redmi 10 Prime will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 that began in mid-August worldwide at $17 9 (about Rs 13,300) for the 4GB 64GB, up to $219 (about Rs 16,600) for the 6GB 128GB. In India, the Redmi 10 Prime is likely to be priced similarly.

As of now, the company has verified a few Redmi 10 Prime features, including a 6,000mAh battery, which is one of the probable differences from the Redmi 10's 5,000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime's CPU was also verified by the company. The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC — the same processor that powers the Redmi 10 – will be used, according to the firm. A hole-punch display, variable refresh rate, and twin microphones are among the other features mentioned, all of which are similar to the Redmi 10.

If the Redmi 10 Prime's other specifications are the same as the Redmi 10, we can expect: MIUI 12.5 (based on Android 11), a 6.5-inch full-HD 90Hz refresh rate display, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, a quad rear camera setup (50-megapixel 8-megapixel 2-megapixel 2-megapixel), an 8-megapixel front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 18W fast charging support, and 9W reverse wired charging.

Redmi Earbuds Price, Specifications (Expected)

At today's launch event for the newest Redmi smartphone, Xiaomi will also reveal a new set of Redmi true wireless earbuds. The TWS earbuds were teased last week when we saw an egg-shaped charging case with a design that looked similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

A Qualcomm processor and compatibility with the aptX Adaptive codec are also verified features of the Redmi true wireless earphones. Apart from the Bluetooth v5.2 connection, the TWS earbuds were reportedly said to include twin drivers. Apart from a splash/sweatproof construction and touch controls, 30-hour overall battery life was also disclosed. Support for Quick Pair was also hinted at.

Each of these specifications is extremely similar to the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, which was first released in China and later rebranded as the Redmi Buds 3 Pro internationally. They cost CNY 299 (about Rs. 3,400) in China and $59.99 worldwide (roughly Rs. 4,500). India's pricing will most likely be in the middle.