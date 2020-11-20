Xiaomi Creates New Record: Registers Highest Festive Sales Ever During Diwali

Recent festive period Dusherra and Diwali gave a big relief to phone makers who were reeling inde and increased their sales. Xiamoi’s Mi India announced on Thursday that over 13 million devices were sold during the festive period. The sub-brand devices had huge demand and sold over 4 million such as TVs, streaming devices, trimmers, smart brands, audio products and power banks.

As per information released by the company, over 9 million smartphones were sold, including the Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9A. The newly launched products like Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Box and Mi TV Stick are top selling devices across Amazon and Flipkart.

Mi India chief business officer, Raghu Reddy said that “We are thrilled to share that Mi India registered its highest-ever sales during this festive season with 13 million devices across smartphones and other product categories. The milestone of selling 13million devices is not only reassuring for us as a brand but the industry at-large.” Other Mi-branded products like Made in India power banks and Mi AirPurifiers were rose by 100%.