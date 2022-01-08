Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Launched in India, Check Deets

Today, Xiaomi India held an event to unveil the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, which can charge up to 120W and is called "India's fastest charging smartphone." It was accompanied by the Xiaomi 11i, which is essentially the same phone but with a larger battery and a faster-charging rate of "only" 67W.

These phones aren't new; they were formerly known as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Note 11 Pro and were released in China in October 2021.

The Dimensity 920 chipset is used in the Xiaomi 11i phones (not to be confused with the Mi 11i, which is sold in India as the Mi 11X). The platform comes with 128GB of storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

A 6.67" Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 on top graces the front of the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The 16MP selfie camera is housed in a single punch hole.

There are three extra cameras on the back: a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP telephoto macro camera. The LED flash is in the fourth hole, while the fifth is there for symmetry but serves no useful purpose.

The battery capacity of the two phones differs: the vanilla 11i has a 5,160mAh cell, whilst the HyperCharge has a 4,500mAh cell owing to its more intricate architecture, which allows for 120W rapid charging.

Other prominent features include Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and, despite the OLED display, a fingerprint scanner on the side. Xiaomi will include the necessary charger with the 11i, a 67W adapter with the 11i HyperCharge, and a 120W adapter with the 11i HyperCharge.

Depending on whether you want 6GB or 8GB RAM, the Xiaomi 11i will cost INR 24,999 ($335/€300) or INR 26,999 ($360/€320). The 11i HyperCharge costs INR 26,999 ($360 or €320) or INR 28,999 ($390 or €345), respectively. Existing Redmi Note customers can get a discount of up to INR4,000 ($53 or €47) if they trade in their previous phone.

On January 12th, sales will commence. Both phones will be available in four colour options: Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green, and Purple Mist, and will be sold through Mi stores, Flipkart, and "authorised retail partners."