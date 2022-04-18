World's First full-sized Foldable e-bicycle Designed by Hyderabad Start-up

By Shyamala Tulasi

Designed by a Hyderabad-based start-up `Kachbo Designs' led by Nishith Parikh and Rajkumar Kewat, the `Hornback' is revolutionizing the e-vehicle market in the country. This world’s first diamond frame full-sized foldable e-bicycle is creating a new trend in the e-vehicles design sector.

It was launched by Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on April 10.

"The foldable e-bicycle takes less than half the space. It can be conveniently carried without lifting. It can fit into any public transport, car boots, or elevators with ease," said Parikh.

The duo thought it mandatory to have a foldable diamond frame full-sized E-bicycle based on other cyclists' experiences.

"We noticed that many people ride bikes that had smaller wheels. However, they weren't comfortable because of their size. People also had to carry heavy car racks to load their bikes. Seeing this, we came up with the idea of designing a diamond-framed bike that could run on a battery. The duo wants to explore the electric vehicle market and began planning the project in 2018 itself.

Parikh said the city is filled with greenery and provides an apt environment for cyclists. "It is best to adopt the greenway. It is a step away from major pollutant modes of transport. Bicycles champion a green lifestyle. They also take up only 10 percent of parking space when compared to cars. Not only this, but it is also a good way to maintain fitness and beat rising fuel prices. They are extremely affordable and cheaper to use", he said

The `Hornback' can be easily folded within 15 seconds, and locks into its folded or unfolded position, to ensure there is no accidental unlocking.