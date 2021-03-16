Win Rs 20,000 With Amazon LG Laptop Quiz: Answer These Simple Questions

Amazon is here with a quiz. You answer a few simple questions to stand a chance of winning a cash prize. This offer is available to the customers on March 16 that is today. Amazon India is back with the daily quiz with Amazon LG Laptops.

Here the users can answer a few simple questions and stand a chance to win big prizes. The quiz is going on right now. If you answer correctly, you can win Rs 20,000 prize money. This will be sent to your Amazon Pay.

The quiz generally focuses on products sold on Amazon. These can either be about laptops, mobile phones or other gadgets. It is not just limited to gadgets; the questions can be about anything.

If you become the winner, you have chances of winning either Rs 20,000 or other prizes. It can also be a laptop or mobile phones or other gadgets. There are also other prizes including Amazon Pay balance. Just answer a few questions to win.

Here are the details regarding the Quiz

DATE: March 16, 2020

WINNER PRIZE: Rs 20,000

Steps to Play the Amazon Quiz?

1. This quiz can be played only by Amazon users. You can download and install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

2. Open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have one.)

3. Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app. Then select Offers. Click on the Amazon Quiz (8 AM to 12 PM).

4. This is the second method. Click on the Menu, select Programs and Features and click on FunZone.

5. Now tap on the Amazon Quiz Banner and start the quiz by clicking on the “Start” Button

6. Answer the questions asked in the quiz and you could be eligible to become a winner.

7. After answering all of Amazon Quiz questions correctly, will then make you eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

8. The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners’ list declaration date.

Questions and Answers of Today’s Amazon Quiz

1. Which of the following categories is LG Gram related to?

Answer: Laptop

2. How much does the LG Gram laptop weigh approximately

Answer: Less than 1 Kg

3. LG Gram Laptop does NOT come with a Solid-state drive (SSD) storage capacity.

Answer: False

4. What is the maximum time that the LG Gram can run on a single charge of 100%?

Answer: More than 12 hours

5. The LG Gram comes with a 3 year warranty period.

Answer: True

6. Which of the following features describe the LG Gram Laptop?

Answer: All of the above