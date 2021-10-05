Why Were Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Down For Over 6 Hours Last Night?

Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Outage: Facebook claims that modifications to the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centres created problems that resulted in a six-hour outage of several services, including WhatsApp and Instagram. The reason of the outage also impacted Facebook's internal tools and processes, making it more difficult to diagnose and address the problem fast.

After more than six hours, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram were partially restored to the global internet around 4:00 a.m. IST. For Facebook, which controls the three applications, the outage is being described as one of the largest and longest in recent memory. The outage was Facebook's longest since the beginning of the year. Following a global outage of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered a personal apology.