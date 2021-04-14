Why Asus ROG Phone 5 Is Best For Pro Gamers

Asus as a brand has established itself well in the Gaming industry. Many Pro-Gamers and casual gamers as well like this brand and use it for regular gaming. The brand’s, Republic of Gamers laptop series did well. It is not just the laptops that have impressed the audience, but also the smartphones that are good for gaming.

Along with the laptops, Asus also makes good gaming phones. The attest addition to the phone series is the Asus ROG Phone 5. The phone’s design is such that it clearly reflects a gaming vibe. It is said to be a phone that will be loved by many and cause a stir in the Gaming gadget Market.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Specifications

When we talk about the specs of this phone, it has features that would be good for gaming. In terms of memory, storage, display and other such details are what a gamer will like. The ROG 5 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB internal storage. The display is an impressive 6.78-inch AMOLED Full HD+ panel with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification and 111 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

It has a triple camera setup at the back and a 24MP camera at the front. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery setup that allows 30W fast charging.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB internal storage

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED Full HD+ panel with 20.4:9 aspect ratio

Buttons: AirTriggers 5 soft shoulder buttons

Speaker: ESS Sabre ES9280AC Pro audio engine, HyperStream Quad II DAC, GameFX in-game audio system.

Price: Rs 49,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant

Now let us talk about the price of this phone. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 49,999. Is this phone best for gamers or even non-gamers can buy it? Well, that is up to you as such decisions depend on the usage. If a person is not into games and all, then probably he/she wouldn’t require a phone like this with all the specs specifically planned for a gaming fan.