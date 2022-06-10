Who is Santosh Janardhan New Head of Engineering at Meta?

After the recent exit of Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and head of AI, Jerome Pesenti, we now hear that engineering executive David Mortenson is reportedly stepping down and the place will be taken over by Santosh Janardhan.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Santosh Janardhan, one of Mortenson's direct reports and a current VP of engineering, will assume the role later this month.

A spokesperson for Meta, Jon Carvill, confirmed the change.

"I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved over the past two years. I have been supporting Infra," Mortenson, said in the memo, adding that the company "survived the biggest capacity crunch in the company's history (at least in the past decade)" -- likely a reference to supply chain constraints brought on by the global pandemic -- and "managed to stay productive as we shifted to work from home."

Mortenson's role would oversee the "teams responsible for developing and operating the hardware, network, software and data centres that all Meta services run on," according to the company's website.

He has been with Meta for the past 11 years and he took charge at the top about two years ago. He is leaving his role but says he is not leaving Meta for now.

The memo states that he will take a long break and "once I get back, I will figure out what's next for me," the report said.

